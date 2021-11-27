Jerry Meredith was born on March 16, 1945 to Clarence and Temple Meredith.
He is survived by two children, Mike Meredith (Stacey) and Donna Elmore (Rodney).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Faye Powell Meredith.
Visitation: Broadford Missionary Baptist Church Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 23 after 9 a.m.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial: Broadford Cemetery.
