Jerry Ray Carpenter, age 79 of Bowling Green, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Auburn, Kentucky the son of John James Serrell and Novella Coles Carpenter.
Left to honor Jerry’s memory are his wife, Nancy Rae Adkins Carpenter; his son, Steve Carpenter, and his wife Annette; two grandchildren, Amanda West and Dustin West; two great-grandchildren, Shelby Parrigan and Cooper West; and one sister, Judy Lewis.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Clark.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Carpenter.
