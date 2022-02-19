Jerry Ray Embry, age 76, of Morgantown, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born Dec. 5, 1945 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of Adrin & Alma Hack Embry.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Christine Willis Embry, and his children, Catherine Irene Shepherd, Johnny Ray Embry (Kimberly), Brian Keith Embry (Theresa), James Kevin Embry (Melinda), & Monica Gayle Cochran.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He was laid to rest in the Wilson Home Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
