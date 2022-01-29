Jimmie Farris, age 83, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at his daughter’s home.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Tim and Florence Cook Farris.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Carmine (Chris) and Chrissy White (Wayne).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the South Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
