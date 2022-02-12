Jimmy Ray Nunn, age 66, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 15, 1955 in Grayson County to the late Judd and Mary Agalene Williams Nunn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Ray Nunn.
He is survived by a son, Jonathan Lee Nunn (Tiffany).
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial followed on the family farm.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
