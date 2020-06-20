Jody Logsdon, age 43, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Ohio County Healthcare.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1977 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of Larry and Kathleene Hazelwood Logsdon.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Logsdon; two daughters, Keira and Kylie Logsdon; and two stepsons, Dylan Kincheloe and Aubrey Alvey.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. George Langdon officiating. Burial was in the Millwood Apostolic Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
