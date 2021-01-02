Joe Bob Stevenson, Jr., age 93, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on May 3, 1927 at Blowtown in Grayson County, Kentucky, and served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was the general manager of D.G. Hayes Wholesale Grocery Co. and retired as the manager of Miller & Hartman after 45 years of service.
He enjoyed recreational flying and working with his investments. He served on the board of directors of Wilson Muir Bank (formerly Citizens Bank) and the Leitchfield Chamber of Commerce. He was a former Leitchfield City Councilman. He was a member of the Leitchfield United Methodist Church since 1939 and a member of the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge #236 since 1950 and also a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hallie Kelly Stevenson; his wife, Regina Lee Stevenson; his brother, Charles Aubrey Stevenson; and his second wife, Norma Tate Stevenson.
Survivors include one son, Kelly (Rita) Stevenson; two daughters, Charlotte (Leon) Shaw and Tami (Rohn) Hart, all of Leitchfield; one step-daughter, Linda Tichenor, of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Britt Stevenson, of Louisville, Donna Crain, of Boulder, Colorado, Amy Cave, Leslie Langdon, and Lindsay Hart, of Leitchfield; two step-grandchildren, Charlie Tichenor, of Taylorsville, and Rebecca Serrano, of Lexington; 11 great-grandchildren, Anessa, Leigh, Jackson, Spencer, Kennedi, Raigan, Caroline, Michael, Lily, Will, and Brie; and two great-great-granchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Legion Honor Guard Post #81 (415 Lee Avenue, Leitchfield, KY, 42754)
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.