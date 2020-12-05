Joey Ervin, 57 of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 15th 1963 in Green County, Kentucky the son of the late Elwood & Katherine Morgan Ervin. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tammie Gail Dennis-Ervin, three children, Josh Ervin (Ashley), Shayna Bruce (Bob), and Michael Ervin (Kayla), seven grandchildren, Grant, Willow, Delanee, Kyleigh, Hollie, Keirra, and Kenzie, and two brothers, Stevie Ervin (Joyce) and Jimmy Ervin.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Ervin, one brother, Timmie Ervin, and his sister, Vickie Ervin.
If you’d like to leave your condolences to the family, please leave them on our tribute page.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Ervin.
