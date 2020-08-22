Johana “JoJo” Mae Everett Fenley, 62, of Sellersburg, Indiana, (formerly of Caneyville, Kentucky) passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana.
Johana was born on Dec. 27, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, and grew up in Clarkson, Kentucky.
Johana is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 19 years, Michael Fenley, of Sellersburg; two sons, T.J. Dennison (Kim), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Aaron Dennison, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one daughter, Chelsea Riggle (Nick), of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and one step-son, David Fenley, of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Mary Fenley, of Sellersburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Harned Everett, of Leitchfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Father Tony Bickett presiding. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Cemetery in Peonia.
Visitation will be held from Noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home and then from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 until time of funeral mass, which will take place at the St. Joseph Church in Leitchfield.
A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.