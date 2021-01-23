John A. Paris, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1948 in Louisville to the late Carmon Holmes and Mary Katherine Vincent Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Lindsey Paris, and three sons, Kevin, Keith and Kirt Paris.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Wade Knowlton officiating. Burial followed in the Rock Creek Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
