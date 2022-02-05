John Anthony Geary, age 50, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital.
He was born on March 22, 1971 in Joliet, Illinois, the son of John Geary, Sr. and Theresa Laccardi Geary Carroll.
He is survived by his father, John Geary, Sr., of Clarkson, and his mother, Theresa Carroll, of Leitchfield.
Cremation was chosen and will under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
