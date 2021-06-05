John Dale Alvey, age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1947 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of the late Arnold Vincent Alvey and Mary Eunice Higdon Alvey.
He is survived by his daughter, Kami Drew Alvey, of Riverside, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He had chosen cremation, and the family is following his request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.