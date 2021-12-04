John David Newton, originally from Kentucky, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California, surrounded by his kids and grandkids.
“Pop,” as he was affectionately called by his family and close friends, was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky to Ida (Borden) and Elbert Newton.
Pop is survived by his children, Deonna (Jesse) Robinson, J.R. (Rachael) Newton, Richard Newton, Leann Chapman, Stormy DiGiovanni, Christal Winchell and Marshall Coogle.
Pop is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Elbert.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the South Union Cemetery in South, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the funeral home.
