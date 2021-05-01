John Patrick McQuade, Sr., age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1943 in Washington, Pennsylvania. He was raised by the late Raymond and Grace Sanford Wilkinson.
He is survived by his children, Tina Hartlage (Daniel Sr.) and John Patrick McQuade, Jr. (Cheryl), all of Leitchfield.
Other than the parents who raised him, Raymond and Grace Sanford Wilkinson, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol McQuade.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen after the service and he will then be buried in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central along with his wife, Carol McQuade.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until service time.
