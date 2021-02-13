John William Carnes, age 67, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Edna Mae Arvin Carnes and the late Charles “Chuck” Edward Carnes.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Minton Carnes; one son, Chris Carnes; and three step-children.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.