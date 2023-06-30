Johnnie Weaver Brown was born July 12, 1960, to George and Barbara Brown.
John married Wanda Smith in 1978.
He leaves behind one son, Johnny Mack Brown, and two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley Brown, and two grandchildren, Ayden Brown and Issac Brown. He also leaves behind brothers, Sonny, Tommy, Lester and Charlie Brown and sisters, Brenda Sallee and Mona Alvey. His oldest brother, David passed away in 2009.
John was a mechanic for 37 years. He was passionate about hunting, farming and family.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family and a virtual guestbook may be signed at the funeral home website.
