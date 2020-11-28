Johnny “Trey” William Moran III, age 24, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Hart County, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 16, 1995 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Johnny William Moran Jr. and Kimberly Elaine Winchell Moran.
He is survived by his parents, Johnny Moran Jr. and Kimberly Moran.
Due to the latest mandates from Gov. Beshear’s Office, services will be private. If you’d like to leave your condolences to the family, please leave them on the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home tribute page.
