Joseph Keith Skaggs, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1959 in Leitchfield, the son of the late Ewell and Elizabeth Ann Chain Skaggs.
He is survived by his children, Rebekah Skaggs, of Clarkson, and Zachary Skaggs, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. J.H. Manion will be officiating. Burial will be in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
The family of Joseph Skaggs requests that visitors to the funeral home please consider wearing a mask as a protective option.
