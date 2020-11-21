Joseph Lindsey Frye, age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1947 in Talladega County, Alabama, the son of the late Edward and Hautie Greenwell Frye.
He was a former commercial and residential painter and former United States Marine. He also served as a member of the American Legion Post 81 and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary Skaggs Frye, of Leitchfield, Kentucky; three sons, Eric Frye (Janelle), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Rusty Frye (Leslie), of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Tony Frye (Katie), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; one daughter, Nycol Dicken (Brian), of Leitchfield; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.