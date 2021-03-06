Joseph Michael Meredith, age 38, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born Nov. 21, 1982 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of George and Sheila Buckles Meredith.
He is survived by his parents, George and Sheila Meredith.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Sunday.
Family and friends who wish to honor and remember Mr. Meredith at the visitation or the funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.