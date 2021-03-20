Joseph Randell Renfrow, age 74, of Shrewsbury, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1946 in Shrewsbury, the son of the late Sheldon Evans and Elta Marie Lindsey Renfrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon Evans and Elta Marie Renfrow.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Ralph Beard will be officiating. Burial will be in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
