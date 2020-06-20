Joseph Ray Powell, age 71, of Tequesta, Florida, passed away June 13, 2020. He was a teacher and owned Juno Beach Florist for 30+ years. He was preceded in death by parents Ishmael Justice (I.J.) Powell and Daisy Williams Powell, a niece Chanda Powell, and friend Joseph Lopez.
He is survived by his brother, James Thomas Powell (Tommy); sisters, Mary Kay Hatfield and Martha Ann Cecil (Cookie); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was a member of Little Clifty United Methodists Church and attended Good Shepherd Church. Funeral services were held at Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, Florida Wednesday June 17 at 11 a.m. EST with visitation at 10 a.m. EST until time of service. Interment was at Riverside Memorial Park Jupiter, Florida.
