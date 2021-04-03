Joseph Robert Cripps, Sr., age 71, of Louisville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Norton’s Hosparus Care Center.
He was born on April 5, 1949, in Big Clifty to the late Sherman Paul Cripps, Sr. and Anna Lenora Whitfill Cripps.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Milliner Cripps, and a daughter, Kimberly Faye Cripps.
Robert is survived by a son, Joe (Bonnie) Cripps, and a son-in-law, Mark Milby.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon (CDT) Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
