Joseph Wendell Drake, age 70, passed away at his home in Big Clifty, Kentucky on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 11, 1949 in St. Paul, Kentucky the son of Wavie Drake, Sr. and Juanita Hazelwood Drake.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Drake; three sons, Shane Drake, Jeremy Drake (Kristy), and Tyler Beauchamp (Sami); and his mother, Juanita Drake.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wavie Drake, Sr.
Funeral service was held in a private funeral mass due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family wished to invite those who wished to pay their respects to the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 12 noon until 8 p.m., with a prayer service being held that evening at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.