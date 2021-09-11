Josephine Christine Higgs, age 80, of Millwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 6 2021 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 10, 1940 in Hardin County, Kentucky the daughter of Mitchell and Agnes Chenault Skees.
She is survived by four children, Calvin Higgs, Delbert Higgs (Darlene), Kenneth Higgs, Jr. (Kristen), and Marion Higgs (Amanda).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Higgs, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial will be in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
