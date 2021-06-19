Joshua Jay Clemons, age 35, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Stephensburg, Kentucky. He was born April 18, 1986 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Michael Clemons and Sheria Howell Bevars.
He is survived by his children, Trishton Minton, Alyssa Clemons, and Rayna Rye, and his parents, Michael Clemons (Tammy Willoughby) and Sheria Bevars.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Clemons, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.