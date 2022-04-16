Joyce Ann Ford Skaggs, age 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her residence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1938, in Louisville, to the late William and Ruth Ferguson Ford.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. Skaggs.
Joyce is survived by four children, James Alan Skaggs, Donna (Mike) Krages, Patrick Skaggs and Lisa (Randy) Mueller.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation was after 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday at the funeral home.
