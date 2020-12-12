Joyce Elizabeth Kincaid, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Rolling Hills Healthcare in New Albany, Indiana. She was born Monday, March 9, 1925 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of the Rev. Thurman Taylor and Monnie Belle (Hilton) Moore.
After graduating from Butler County High School in Morgantown, Kentucky, she was employed at Republic Aviation Corporation in Evansville, Indiana, building P-47 Thunderbolt fighter airplanes for the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. She was a beautician and owned shops in Morgantown and Leitchfield, Kentucky and a housewife. She was a member of the Clarkson Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, David Moore Deweese (Judith), and her daughters, Evelyn Diane Lee (Don) and Martha Belle Brown, all of Leitchfield, Kentucky. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clayton Kincaid, of Louisville, Illinois; her four sisters; two brothers; and one grandchild, Justin Deweese.
Funeral services will be private at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest at Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Clarkson First Baptist Church or the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.