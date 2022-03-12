Joyce M. Coates, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home.
She was born on May 18, 1936 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sherman and Vada Watson Carnes.
She was a retired manager at the former Louisville Store, who enjoyed cooking, canning and working with flowers. She was a member of the New Freedom Baptist church.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Coates (Carol), of Clarkson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Brent and Brandon Coates and Brittany Coates Hunt (Brandon); four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Dustan and Emma Smith and Avery Coates; one sister, Linda M. Rodgers, of Texas; a brother, Tom Carnes, of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews, all whom she loved, but especially close to Russ, Darla, Michelle and Rochelle.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas K. Coates on Feb. 12, 2022; and three children, Sandra Laverne Coates and infant daughters Debra and Clara Coates.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mickey Coates officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
