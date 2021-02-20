Joyce Marie Geary, age 63, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1957 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Vachel and Edna Rhodes Hinton of Axtel, Kentucky.
She was a loving and devoted wife to her spouse, Dannie Thomas Geary, her husband of 26 years. She was an amazing mother to her six children: Brittany Mudd (Adam), Breanna Geary (Jonathan), Brandi Lively (Todd), Leah Geary, Ashley Geary, and Aaron Geary.
Joyce was greeted in Heaven by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Christopher Edwards officiating. Burial was in the Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
