Judy Floyd Brickhouse, age 68, of Big Clifty, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility.
She was born March 18, 1953 in Clarkson, to the late Ova and Effie Logsdon Floyd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brickhouse.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Litteral, of Big Clifty, and a son, Donovan (Candace) Brickhouse, of Leitchfield.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial followed in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
