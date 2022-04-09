Junie Payton, age 101, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born June 20, 1920 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of John William & Bessie Baize Payton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest in the Oller Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 12 noon until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
