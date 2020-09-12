Junior Ray Sanders, 76, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 2, 1943 in Anneta, Kentucky the son of Earl and Jessie Sanders.
He is survived by his children, Albert Sanders and Misty Blanton (Anthony), both of Millwood, Elizabeth Lewis (David), of Florida, and Christy Oller (Andrew), of Falls of Rough.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Junior Ray Sanders and Aaron Sanders.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Darrell Snyder and Bro. Joe Watson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery in Millwood, Kentucky.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
