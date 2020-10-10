Karen Ann Smallwood, age 58, of Leitchfield, passed away, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 22, 1962 in Clarkson and was an employee of Campbell Hausfeld.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jamie Dennis, and a granddaughter, Sara Hockenberry.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Smallwood; a son, B.J. (Sandra) Smallwood; a daughter, Tonya Smallwood; her parents, James Murvil and Cora May Fraze Dennis; four sisters, Peggy Leek, Sandra Vaughn, Lynn Clark and Amber Stewart; four brothers, Stephen, John Michael, Brad and Brian Dennis; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Carter officiating. Cremation followed.
Visitation was after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
