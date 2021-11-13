Karen Lynetta Gibson, age 57, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Oct. 7, 1964 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the daughter of Chesteen Gibson and Virginia Ree Williams Armes.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Maples, and her mother, Virginia Armes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Chesteen Gibson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Carwile officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Gibson-Armes Cemetery in Clarkson. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the funeral home.
