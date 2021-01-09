Katharina Marakowitsch Cantrell, age 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 4, 1939 in Karlsruhe, Germany, the daughter of Martin and Katharina Balger Marakowitsch. She became a United States citizen on April 20th 1982, one of the proudest days of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Cantrell, and two sons, Roger Cantrell and Jerry Cantrell (Tammy).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Mrs. Cantrell’s wishes, cremation was chosen in lieu of burial. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.