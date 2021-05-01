Kathy Etta Ward, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 1, 1951, the daughter of Clifford and Oressa Fletcher Ward.
She is survived by her children, Jacob McGill (Jennifer) and Jody Killman, the light of her life (his fiancée Kristy Fulkerson).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
