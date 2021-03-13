Kelvin Tomes, age 86, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1934 in Lee, Kentucky, Butler County, the son of the late Hayward and Ruby Cecil Tomes.
He married his sweetheart, Ottie Bell Tomes, on Oct. 30, 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Ottie Bell Tomes, of Clarkson; son, Kelvin Laron Tomes, of Elizabethtown; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Tomes.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Scott Tomes.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Leland Geary will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery in Big Reedy.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
