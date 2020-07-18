Kenneth Clifton Higgs, Sr., age 81, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 29, 1938 in Caneyville, Kentucky the son of Delbert Clifton and Eva King Higgs.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Higgs, and four children, Calvin Higgs, Delbert Higgs (Darlene), Kenneth Clifton Higgs, Jr. (Kristen), and Marion Higgs (Amanda).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial was in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held after 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
