Kenneth Dale Knight, Jr., age 60, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Kenneth, Sr. and Corene Kerr Knight.
He is survived by his children, Troy Dale Raymer and Wesley Nall, and his companion, Kimberly Netherly.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Broadford Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
