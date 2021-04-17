Kenneth Edward White, age 79, was born June 28, 1941 and passed away on April 12, 2021. Ed was a retired carpenter, construction superintendent, army paratrooper, horseman and lover of bluegrass music.
Survived by his son, William Kenneth White (Robin Macy); daughter, Lauren Marie White; grandson, Micah John White; siblings, Joe White (Marie), Janice Russell, Martina Darst (Bob), Catherine Barnes (Jim), Tony White (Reva), and Rita Hodges (Sam); in-laws, Maryla White and Ken Minton; many beloved nieces and nephews; and dearest friend, Bobbie Jean Hall.
Cremation services by Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at 382 Shull White Road, Leitchfield, Kentucky. Food and beverages provided. Musical instruments and western attire welcomed.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.