Kerry Glenn Pierce, age 43, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away on Oct. 28 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
Visitation: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT; Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CDT at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer Service: Monday night at 7 p.m. CDT.
Funeral Service: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. CDT at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Kennedy Ray Pierce; father Kenny Pierce; and mother Bonnie Leslie Pierce.
