Kevin Ross Likins, age 38, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 26, 1982 in Grayson County, Kentucky the son of Gary W. & Sharon Floyd Likins.
He is survived by his parents, Gary W. & Sharon Likins.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mike Cannon officiating. He was laid to rest in the Little Flock Cemetery in Clarkson. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
