Kristian “Kicky” Rye, age 39, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1981 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, the daughter of Lonnie and Donna Heggie King.
She is survived by her mother, Donna King, of Leitchfield; one son, Chase Mercer, of Leitchfield; and one daughter, Rayna Rye, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Rye.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery in Big Clifty, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 noon CST Wednesday until time of services.
