Kyle Douglas Gulley, age 27, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his children and family on Monday, May 24, 2021.
He was born in Leitchfield on March 22, 1994 to Amelia Scott Davis and Ray Toby Davis.
He is survived by his parents, Ray and Amelia Davis, of Leitchfield; one son, Bentley Gulley, of Clarkson; and two daughters, Audrey Gulley, of Clarkson, and Kenli Blessit, of Clarkson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Wayne Clemons will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
