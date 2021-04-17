La Wanda Ruth Wilson, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on April 30, 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Douglas Wilson and Irene Baldwin Wilson Kersey.
She was retired line worker who enjoyed cleaning house, canning, yard sales and thrift stores. She also enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and loved dogs. She was a member of PRP Order of Eastern Star, was a member of Pleasure Ridge Park Baptist Church in her earlier years and had attended Eveleigh Church.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy and Terry Lawson (Theresa), both of Leitchfield, and her daughter, Lisa Skaggs (Greg), of Clarkson; two grandsons, Justin and Jason; three granddaughters, Amy, Pattie and Jennie; seven great-grandchildren, Cody, Brandon, Mason, Lexi, Rebecca, Cameron and Spencer; one great-great-grandchild, Jacob; brother, Richard Kersey; sisters, Tonya Aubrey and Karen Wilson Rice (Michael D.); five nieces and two nephews; and a special care-giver, Nora Smart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Wilson, and her mother and step-father, Irene Baldwin Kersey and Dalton Kersey.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tommy Pendergast officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
