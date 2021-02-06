Larry Allen Higgs, age 73, of Hudson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1948 in Hudson, Kentucky, the son of the late Raymond R. and Louise Fentress Higgs.
He was a disabled retired U.S. Army veteran who served his country for seven years. He was a vehicle and truck mechanic while in the military. He worked on the railroad for two years and then worked for the Civil Service for 10 years. He had a special gift for woodworking. His hobby involved making and refinishing all kinds of furniture and household items. He was a member of Hudsonville Masonic Lodge #262 since 1976. He graduated from Breckinridge County High School.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Glanelene Skaggs Higgs; his four children, Marsena Harkins (David), Tim Higgs (Teresa Bush), Larie Skaggs (Mike A.) and James R. Higgs; four step-children, Jennifer Carter (Anthony), D. Mike Skaggs (Sarah Cecil), Hazel M. Baker and Matthew Skaggs (Jessica D.); one foster daughter, Dawn Cook; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Hazel Higgs, of Hudson; 25 grandchildren and eight and ½ great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jason McCray officiating. Burial was in the Hudson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at 10 a.m.
