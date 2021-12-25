Larry Beotis Hampton, age 57, of Big Clifty passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Feb. 6, 1964 in Leighton, Alabama the son of the late Robert L. and Carrie O. Brown Hampton.
Left to honor Larry’s memory are his wife, Diana Wilson Hampton; two children, Larry Hampton and Beotis Hampton (Tara); and three step-children, Samantha Waggoner (John), Heather Embry (Teon), and Gene Greenwell.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tony Redmon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
