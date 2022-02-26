Larry Eugene Dennis, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the age of 69, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Larry was born on May 22, 1952 in Grayson County, Kentucky.
Larry enjoyed being outdoors and spending quality time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Lee and Sybil Freeman Dennis; two brothers, Donald Dennis and Scottie Dennis; and one sister, Joyce Portman.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon Blan Dennis; two sisters, Alma Brown and Barbara Haycraft (Farley); and one brother, John Dennis (Angie); along with four daughters, Jessica Cummings, of Leitchfield, AnNita Dennis, of Elizabethtown, Sherri Cole, of Lebanon Junction, and Pamela Adams, of Hopkinsville. His world was completed by 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen per his wishes. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
