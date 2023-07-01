Larry Gene Young, 69, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Lawrenceburg.
He is survived by his sisters, Wretha Ashley (Ed) of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Anita Geary Niceley (Bob) of Columbus, Indiana, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral was Thursday, June 29, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Yeaman Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.